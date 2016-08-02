(Adds details, quote)
LAGOS Aug 2 Flour Mills of Nigeria
has registered plans with regulators to raise up to 40 billion
naira ($128 million) in equity over the next three years, its
chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
Jacque Vauthier said the company's directors had decided
that the most appropriate way to raise the funds was via a shelf
programme, enabling Flour Mills to sell shares in several
tranches over a three-year period.
Flour Mills, which has interests in food manufacturing and
agro-business, won shareholders' approval for the issue last
year but weak capital markets delayed its launch.
The Nigerian currency has dropped 40 percent since June,
when the country ditched its 16-month-old peg of 197 naira to
the dollar in a bid to lure back foreign investors who had fled
after a plunge in the price of oil, Nigeria's economic mainstay.
"We are working on different options, right issues and or
commercial paper and or refinancing our debt to ensure that we
maintain profits," Vauthier told an analysts' call.
He said Flour Mills intends to use the funds to pay down
debt and support working capital but will assess market
conditions to determine when to launch the first tranche after
it won approval from Nigeria's Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The conglomerate had $20 million in foreign currency loans,
he said, adding that the company was exploring alternative
financing sources to mitigate higher costs from the naira's
weakness and rising inflation.
Flour Mills reported on Monday a group profit before tax of
5.87 billion naira for the quarter ended June 2016 compared with
a profit of 1.19 billion naira a year earlier. Quarterly group
revenue rose to 119.21 billion naira from 82.28 billion naira.
($1 = 312.5000 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Keith Weir and
Adrian Croft)