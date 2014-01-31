BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
LAGOS Jan 31 Flour Mills of Nigeria plans to invest $1 billion over the next 3-5 years to fund growth and expand into West Africa, its vice chairman told Reuters on Friday.
John Coumantaros said revenue for the manufacturer of products like pasta, flour, vegetable oil, livestock feed and also cement grew 11-15 percent over the last five years. He expected that rate to continue at the same rate over the next 5 years.
The conglomerate will not need to tap equity markets to fund growth, he said, which will be funded with internal cash flows and debt. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage triggered by a fire in a utility substation blacked out much of San Francisco on Friday, paralyzing the city's technology and finance center, halting its famed cable cars and shuttering major retailers.