China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
ABUJA Aug 19 Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Monday its pretax profit for the first quarter fell 8.8 percent the same period last year to 4.69 billion naira ($29 million).
Gross earnings rose to 100.97 billion naira in the three months to June 30 from 70.7 billion naira a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Selling and distribution costs rose to 2.58 billion naira from 1.85 billion a year ago, eating into profits. ($1 = 161.6 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; writing by Joe Brock; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.