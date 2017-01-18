LAGOS Jan 18 Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote
has shut his new tomato paste plant in Nigeria due to a shortage
of dollars needed to import raw materials, a senior executive
said, the second such closure in months in a blow to official
plans to diversify the economy.
President Muhammadu Buhari, elected in 2015 on a platform of
fixing a country mismanaged for decades, frequently speaks of
ending Nigeria's dependency on oil exports by boosting food
production, repeating his mantra: "We must produce what we eat".
But Nigeria is mired in recession and struggling with dollar
shortages due to low oil prices.
Entrepreneurs say the crisis has been worsened by a central
bank decision to keep an artificially high exchange rate which
has dried up dollar supplies, forcing firms to buy them on the
black market at a 40 percent premium.
"Where the foreign exchange is not available, we are cutting
down our operations. For example ... we had a tomato-based
processing plant, we have shut it down," Edwin Devakumar, a
senior executive with Dangote's business, told Reuters in an
interview.
Tomato paste is a staple food in Nigeria but the country
imports much of its supplies from China.
Dangote's plant opened only last year in the northern city
of Kano amid much talk from officials predicting a new era of
Nigeria producing its own tomato paste, displacing costly
imports.
The dollar scarcity has also forced Dangote to cut down
other food businesses such as flour milling,
sugar refining and vegetable oil refining,
Devakumar said.
The tomato plant could reopen once the company was able to
source raw tomatoes locally, he said.
In November, privately-owned Erisco Food closed a tomato
paste plant in the commercial capital Lagos, eight months after
opening it, due to a shortage of hard currency needed to import
raw materials. Some 1,500 staff lost their jobs.
Erisco had hoped the government would support local
producers by banning imports of tomato paste, as it had done in
the past with cement or some fruits to help manufacturers.
The West African nation produces around 1.5 million tons of
tomatoes a year but the bulk of them begins to rot before they
get to market due to poor roads and storage facilities.
