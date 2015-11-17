CAPE TOWN Nov 17 American car-maker Ford said on Tuesday its new Nigerian assembly plant had built its first vehicle and would produce an initial 10 units a day for the domestic market.

"The facility will accommodate one shift and will produce an initial 10 units per day for the Nigerian market, creating approximately 180 direct and indirect jobs," Jeff Nemeth, Ford's sub-Sahara chief executive, said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)