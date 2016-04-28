(Adds quotes and details)
By Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS, April 28 A Nigerian bank executive has
been detained by the country's financial crimes agency as part
of an investigation into transactions made in the run-up to
presidential elections last year, the agency said on Thursday.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said
Nnamdi Okonkwo, managing director and chief executive officer of
Fidelity Bank PLC, was taken into custody two days
ago.
"The commission is doing an investigation that has been
going on for some time concerning transactions, especially in
the closing months of the last administration. This is part of
that investigation," EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said,
without giving further details.
Okonkwo could not immediately be reached for a comment.
Fidelity Bank said "the transactions were duly reported as
required by the regulators" and it was cooperating with
authorities.
President Muhammadu Buhari took office last May after
winning an election on a campaign promise to crack down on
corruption, and the EFCC has made a number of high-profile
arrests since.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)