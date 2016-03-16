(Adds quote, details)
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, March 16 Nigeria's state oil company on
Wednesday challenged official allegations that it had failed to
remit 3.2 trillion naira ($16 billion) in revenues to the
government in 2014 and said it only owed $1.64 billion.
The auditor-general made the allegations in a report two
days ago. President Muhammadu Buhari won office
last May in Africa's biggest oil-producing nation, promising to
end the corruption and mismanagement that has stunted the
continent's biggest economy.
Under the constitution, the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) must hand over its oil revenue - which makes
up about 70 percent of total income - and money is then paid
back based on a budget approved by parliament.
The latest figures on OPEC's website state that Nigeria's
oil exports are worth around $77 billion a year.
However, the act establishing the state oil company allows
it to cover costs before remitting funds to the government.
"The declaration by the AuGF (Auditor General of the
Federation) may have been borne out of misunderstanding of how
revenues from crude oil and gas sales are remitted into the
Federation Account," said NNPC Chief Financial Officer Isiaka
Abdulrazaq in a statement.
"NNPC wishes to state in strong terms that the AuGF's
declaration is erroneous," he said, adding that the
auditor-general had failed to account for costs including a fuel
subsidy, pipeline vandalism and maintenance.
"Consequently, the figure owed to the Federation Account as
at January 2015 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC)
meeting report was N326,142,137,205.79 ($1.64 billion)...and not
the N3.23 trillion alleged by the AuGF," he said.
In 2014, the then central bank governor, Lamido Sanusi, was
suspended after accusing the NNPC of failing to pay $20 billion
into government accounts between January 2012 and July 2013.
Buhari, who sacked senior NNPC managers just weeks after his
inauguration, has approved splitting the company into upstream,
downstream, gas power marketing, refinery groups, and ventures
divisions in a bid to improve transparency.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)