LAGOS May 26 Four leading Nigerian banks said on Tuesday their services had returned to normal after the end of a nationwide fuel distribution strike that had forced them to close their generator-dependent branches early the previous day.

Guaranty Trust Bank, Union Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank and First Bank of Nigeria said their opening times were normal after the industrial action caused disruption on Monday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ed Cropley)