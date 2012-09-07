* Fuel subsidy fraud bleeds billions of dollars
* EFCC is investigating several fuel retailers
ABUJA, Sept 7 Nigeria's financial crimes
watchdog, investigating a multi-billion dollar scam in a state
fuel subsidy scheme, on Friday named three petrol retailing
tycoons it wanted for fraud.
Nigerian authorities, including Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala, are trying to unravel a web of collusion between
fuel importers and corrupt officials that has led to the state
paying for nearly double the amount of fuel it received.
The fraudulent deals cost the treasury $6.8 billion over
three years, according to one parliamentary probe.
Nigeria is among the top 10 crude oil exporters in the world
but owing to decades of corruption and mismanagement it has to
import most of its refined fuel.
The finance ministry is refusing to pay subsidies to fuel
importers under investigation for fraud.
Last month, it distributed a list of 25 local oil companies
that it says collected a combined 61.33 billion naira ($388.3
million) in subsidies for fuel they never delivered.
"The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has
declared three oil marketers implicated in the multi-billion
naira fuel subsidy scam wanted," an EFCC statement said.
It named them as Abdul Afeez Olarenwaju Olabisi of Fargo
Petroleum and Gas Limited, Abubarka Peters Ali Jeldi, managing
director of Nadabo Energy Limited and Ikechukwu Onuabuchi Nworgu
of Star Inspection Services Nigeria Limited.
It said they were wanted for "criminal conspiracy, forgery,
obtaining money by false pretences and money laundering running
into several billions of naira (millions of dollars)", adding
that they allegedly obtain fuel subsidy under false pretences,
then disappeared when the EFCC launched its investigation.
Oil workers' trade unions, which are largely controlled by
the companies, have threatened to strike unless payments to
marketers are resumed, although they called one off last month.
President Goodluck Jonathan attempted to remove fuel
subsidies in January, but more than a week of protests and
strikes prompted their partial reinstatement.
An investigation by a committee set up by the president
found that traders fraudulently collected 382 billion naira
($2.38 billion) last year in subsidy payments.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
David Cowell)