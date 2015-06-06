LAGOS, June 6 Nigeria's fuel marketers, who are
still not importing due to money owed them, have agreed to
distribute fuel brought in by the state oil company, the main
trade body said on Saturday, after talking with the new
administration on Friday.
Major cities are still suffering from gasoline shortages
despite the end of a fuel distribution strike.
After the negotiation on Friday, fuel will become available
not just at state-owned retail stations but those owned by major
and independent marketers to reduce the queues of double-parked
cars.
The dispute over subsidy payments brought much of Nigeria to
a standstill in May, as it relies almost wholly on imports.
Nigeria now depends wholly on swapping its crude for fuel
imports, Obafemi Olawore, spokesman for Major Marketers
Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) said, as those waiting for
subsidy payments are unable to secure commercial loans to bring
in fresh supplies.
"At the moment we are unable to import because we don't have
the support from the banks," Olawore told Reuters.
Olawore said MOMAN had contact with President Muhammadu
Buhari's new government and was optimistic that payments of
around 291 billion naira (nearly $1.5 billion) promised in
writing by the outgoing administration will be honoured.
A spokesman for the presidency said he could not immediately
comment. Buhari's new cabinet is unlikely to be inaugurated
before the end of July.
Suppliers, dependent on subsidies, refused to distribute
fuel for several weeks in May, over fears that if they were not
paid under the old government that the cash-strapped new one
would not be able to foot the bill and would scrutinize the
costly subsidy payments that were the source of a $6.8 billion
fraud scandal in 2012.
Electricity output was nearly halved and private generators
that produce most of the electricity for the nation's 170
million inhabitants ran out of diesel, days before Buhari's
inauguration as the new president on May 29.
Africa's largest telecoms operator, MTN Group, said
operations at its Nigerian services had been hampered despite
the end of a fuel strike.
Nigeria must import nearly all of the 40 million litres per
day of gasoline it consumes as its refineries have been either
halted or operating well below 50 percent capacity since last
year.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos and Julia Payne in
Abuja, editing by William Hardy)