By Libby George
LONDON, July 15
fuel subsidies for now as new President Muhammadu Buhari says
investigating corruption is a bigger priority than scrapping
price caps on domestic fuel.
Buhari was advised by his transition committee to end the
subsidy programme, which critics say is expensive, inefficient
and open to abuse from corrupt operators.
Some say scrapping it is more pressing than ever, given a
cash crunch that has forced the government to bail out state and
local entities that could not cover debt payments and salaries.
But the country has issued a list of companies allowed to
import under the scheme for the third quarter, with almost no
changes to the firms or volumes of fuel involved, which will be
just over 1.5 million tonnes of gasoline.
"I have received ... literature on the need to remove
subsidies, but much of it has no depth," Buhari, who was elected
in March, said in a statement.
Poor security, sabotage, vandalism, corruption and
mismanagement - not necessarily subsidies - are the most serious
problems of Nigeria's oil sector, he added.
Pan-African lender Ecobank estimates the cost of fuel
subsidies for the coming quarter will exceed the 100 billion
naira ($503 million) allocated for the full year, hitting 103
billion naira, based on oil prices near $57 a barrel.
The government also owes 159 billion naira in back payments
to importers, which it promised last week to pay, meaning the
continuation would require more money.
Buhari said he would "carefully review all the submissions
he had received on the need to remove the subsidies".
Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, exports nearly 2
million barrels per day of crude oil, but relies almost entirely
on imports for the 40 million litres per day of gasoline it
consumes.
Some of those imports come via a programme to swap crude for
oil products, which is the subject of a government corruption
investigation.
The administration also aims to revamp the country's ailing
refineries, which have been neglected for years and had not run
at all for at least eight months, to provide at least 20 percent
of its gasoline consumption.
But for now, it will keep compensating importers for the gap
between market prices and the government-imposed price cap for
gasoline and kerosene.
"It's too sensitive at the moment," one trader said. "There
are institutions involved in the gasoline supply that, if they
ceased, could create a vacuum that might create shortages in the
near term."
Concerns over subsidy payments earlier this year caused fuel
shortages that grounded flights, led to long queues at petrol
stations and even brought mobile phone companies and banks to a
standstill.
Traders and analysts say Nigeria cannot afford to keep the
scheme going - particularly given the steep drop in oil prices
on which the government relies for 70 percent of its budget.
According to the International Monetary Fund, the payments
accounted for an average of 2.5 percent of Nigeria's gross
domestic product from 2006-2012, and external audits have also
revealed billions in "duplicate claims".
Dolapo Oni, head of energy research with Ecobank, said the
move "shows it will take some time to make the changes" Buhari
has discussed in the petroleum sector.
"It's not fiscally possible to continue the subsidies. It's
not a question of if they will be removed. It is a question of
when," Oni said.
($1 = 198.8500 naira)
