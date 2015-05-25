May 25 Union bank of Nigeria said on Monday it would close all of its branches across Africa's biggest economy at 2 pm local time due to a national fuel shortage as it relies on diesel generators to run its operations.

"We are closing operations by 2 pm today because of lack of fuel to power our operations," a bank spokesman said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by James Macharia)