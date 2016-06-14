* Nigeria experiencing worst economic slump in decades
* Crisis offers opportunity - fund manager says
* President Buhari trying to attract foreign investment
ABUJA, June 14 U.S. fund manager Pecora Capital
said on Tuesday it will raise $2 billion over the next 18 months
for Nigerian infrastructure projects, a rare show of investor
confidence during a period of deep crisis in Africa's largest
economy.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to attract
foreign direct investment to help support an economy that
slipped into contraction in the first quarter this year as lower
oil prices hammered Africa's largest crude exporter.
A string of attacks on oil pipelines by militants in the
restive Niger Delta has compounded Nigeria's economic problems
and many investors have complained about the poor current
business environment.
"As a long-term investor we see a time of crisis as an
opportunity," Aaron Smith, Managing Director of Pecora, told
Reuters. He expected the fund to achieve returns of 25 percent a
year over its 7-year lifespan.
A more than halving of oil prices since 2014 has sapped the
supply of foreign currency in Nigeria, making it difficult for
businesses to import basic equipment or for foreigners to
repatriate dollars, raising the risks for investors.
Nigeria still relies on oil exports for around 90 percent of
foreign exchange earnings and 70 percent of government revenues.
"I understand that is a concern and we've thought about it
but we definitely don't foresee over the timeframe we've set out
that we'll have any problems getting money out of the country,"
Smith said.
"The fundamentals and demographics in Nigeria, in terms of
population, in terms of infrastructure deficits, all offer huge
opportunity and the availability of high returns."
Pecora is a privately-owned firm and does not disclose its
assets under management or previous performance, he said.
Smith said areas of possible investment included
agriculture, telecommunications and transport as the fund hopes
to take advantage of the huge demand for improved infrastructure
in a country of around 190 million people.
The Nigerian fund will be based in the Cayman Islands and
hopes to attract investment from the U.S., Asia and Europe.
