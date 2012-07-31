Turkey to raise €1bn through June 2025 bond at MS+285bp
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
LAGOS, July 31 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve fell 1.4 percent month-on-month to $36.40 billion at July 25, from $36.93 billion a month before, hit by falling oil prices and strong dollar demand, latest figures from the central bank showed on Tuesday.
Foreign reserves for Africa's top energy exporter stood at $36.71 billion at the end of June, higher from $33.45 billion a year before. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340 million euro medium-term programme (EMTN) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250 million French commercial paper (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) programme at 'F1+' KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch