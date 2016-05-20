YENAGOA Nigeria May 20 A gas pipeline in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta region operated by the state energy company was attacked late on Thursday, a spokesman for a local community group said on Friday.

Eric Omare, a spokesman for Ijaw Youth Council, said the attack occurred around the village of Ogbe Ijoh, near Warri. A spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was unable to confirm the attack. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu, in Onitsha; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by David Clarke)