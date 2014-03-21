* Nigeria needs huge gas consumption to fix power blackouts
* Africa's top energy producer missed out on LNG boom
* Lack of pipelines, legislation low prices a deterrent
* Nigeria has world's ninth largest gas reserves
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, March 21 The first power cut to hit the
luxury hotel venue of this week's energy conference here struck
the Nigerian oil minister's speech on gas supply reforms with
uncanny accuracy.
"The gas masterplan aims to develop infrastructure delivery
for the domestic market ...," Diezani Alison-Madueke was saying
- before a blackout took out the auditorium lights and speakers.
Muted laughter followed, then a lone heckle.
"Well, this is why we need these major gas infrastructure
improvements," her barely audible voice continued, just before
the diesel generator kicked in and light returned.
Nigeria's desperate need for power could well be the
catalyst that opens up its proven gas reserves of about 180
trillion standard cubic feet (scf), the world's ninth biggest,
after Africa's biggest energy producer missed out on the last
decade's liquefied natural gas (LNG) boom.
"Most people are still only here for the oil, yet Nigeria is
sitting on a gas canister," said an oil industry executive.
Industry sources put the real quantity at 500 trillion scf.
For 50 years Nigeria used its petroleum fields almost
exclusively as a source of crude oil for export.
"Gas was just this poisonous thing associated with the oil,"
Abiye Membere, head of exploration and production at the
state-run Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said.
That began to change a decade ago with the completion of one
of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals,
fed largely by fields owned by leading operator Shell.
Shell also has 25.6 percent stake in the plant.
Yet two other planned LNG projects - Brass LNG and OKLNG -
have become mired in disputes over fiscal terms that have gone
on for years, long enough for Nigeria to miss its opportunity to
be a global LNG leader, analysts say, as Qatar and Australia
stepped in with giant projects.
"Governments have muddied the waters by increasingly
aggressive demands," said independent London-based energy
consultant Claudio Steuer. If you add the cost of pipeline
vandalism, "the operating environment does not look that great."
The U.S. shale boom, set to further depress gas prices, is
making it look even less great.
HUNGER FOR GAS
Nigeria may have a second chance - if it can unlock pent up
demand for electricity that Africa's most populous country needs
massive quantities of gas to produce.
At 4,000 megawatts, Nigeria's electricity output is a tenth
of South Africa's for a population three times the size. It
lasts some 4 hours a day in urban centres while many rural areas
get nothing.
President Goodluck Jonathan's government has privatised much
of the decrepit state oil firm and a bidding process is underway
for 10 new gas-fired plants.
"A huge amount of the power privatisation has been about
creating a domestic industry for gas," said Fola Fagbule, an
Africa-focused Nigeria investment banker.
"But there's still a lot of work to be done on
infrastructure for transporting gas, which is a key limitation."
Alison-Madueke said Nigeria had begun building 1,860 km of
planned pipeline gas infrastructure and designing a 850 million
scf gas processing facility to support domestic supply.
Shell, Chevron, Eni and Total all
produce natural gas for domestic or other West Africa customers.
Yet the orange flares lighting up the sky over the Niger
Delta, burning off the precious resource, show that more could
be captured.
Nigeria is the world's second biggest gas waster after
Russia.
The minister said flaring was down 20 percent in two years,
giving no absolute figure. It was 30 billion cubic feet per
month two years ago. Niger Delta activists were sceptical.
"We've mapped out the flare sites and we haven't seen a lot
of them go off in the past two years," Inemo Samiama, head of
the delta-based Stakeholder Democracy Network told Reuters.
LOW PRICE, POOR LAWS
Pipelines are not the only hurdle. Regulated gas prices are
a cheap $1.5 per cubic foot, and though Diezani and other
officials pledged to bring them to export parity, no time frame
was given. Even at that price, power producers often default on
obligations, said a government official in the power sector.
The price is so unappealing that some Nigerian companies
completely write off associated gas when they value oil assets
they are buying or have bought, an executive from one company
said.
The government fears raising the price would push up power
bills, but analysts say gas is only one unit cost among many so
the impact would be muted, and anyway most power comes from
diesel generators which are much more costly.
"Politically its quite toxic," said Antony Goldman of
London-based PM consulting. "But how much are people really
paying for power when they've got to buy generators and diesel?"
There is too the lack of a proper legal framework for gas
ventures, something that was supposed to be solved by the wide
ranging Petroleum Industry Bill.
That has been stuck in parliament since July 2012. The chair
of the Senate gas committee Nkechi Nwaogu said the upper house
would pass it this year, but many doubt that. And the ruling
partly just lost its majority in the lower house.
Petroleum Resources Department Director George Osahon said
this week that Nigeria aimed to increase domestic gas
consumption threefold to 5.4 bcf per day, from 1.7 bcf per day,
by 2019.
Not impossible, but a tall order, analysts say.
