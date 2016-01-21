(Adds ex-militant comments, background)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA Jan 21 Attacks on pipelines in Nigeria
over the weekend have since then cost Africa's biggest economy
around 470 million naira ($2.4 million) per day in lost gas and
electricity, the government said on Thursday.
The sabotage in the southern oil-producing Niger Delta, for
which the former militant group in the region denied
responsibility, followed years of relative calm in that part of
Africa's biggest crude producer.
A spate of attacks there on oil installations and
kidnappings of expatriate workers were halted by a 2009 amnesty.
State oil company NNPC said on Wednesday it had closed two
of its four refineries due to subsequent crude supply problems.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, in which
former members of the largely defunct Movement for the
Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) denied involvement.
"What happened was not carried out by ex-militants," former
MEND commander "Ex-General Pastor" Reuben Wilson told
journalists in the southern city of Yenagoa on Thursday.
Last week authorities issued an arrest warrant for MEND
commander turned businessman Government Ekpemupolo, known as
Tompolo, as part of a crackdown on corruption.
"Some people claim Tompolo did it but he has come out to
clear himself. If he is involved in such things, he comes out to
say it; he is not behind these recent attacks," said Wilson.
The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing said a sabotaged
pipeline, which contributes to the Escravos Lagos Pipeline
System, has led to a loss of 160 million standard cubic feet per
day (mmscfd) of gas worth $400,000.
"This is in addition to losses (of $2 million) to be
incurred daily from affected power generation," said spokesman
Hakeem Bello.
Fears of renewed unrest in the Delta arose after Muhammadu
Buhari, a Muslim northerner who beat Goodluck Jonathan, a
southern Christian, in presidential elections in March 2015,
said he would end the amnesty programme.
The scheme will however continue for at least another year.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa; Writing by
Alexis Akwagyiram)