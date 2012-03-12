ABUJA, March 12 Nigeria's fuel regulator said on Monday it had issued 42 marketers with permits to import a total of 4.8 billion litres of gasoline in the second quarter this year, the first open tender announcement since subsidies were removed then reinstated in January after protests.

The local units of oil majors Exxon Mobil and Total as well as state-owned NNPC were among companies approved to sell Nigeria gasoline, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency said in a statement.