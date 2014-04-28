By Emma Farge and Claire Milhench
| DAKAR/LONDON, April 28
Nigeria has granted
licences to 40 companies to import around 1.85 million tonnes of
gasoline by the end of June, Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) and oil industry sources said, as the country
takes measures to avoid fuel shortages.
Nigeria is Africa's top oil producer but relies on fuel
imports because its refineries work at a fraction of their
capacity due to poor maintenance and old age.
Africa's most populous nation suffered fuel queues in
February and March, prompting state oil firm NNPC to release
stocks.
"The (oil) Minister has approved the allocation of a total
volume of 1,854,314 metric tonnes of premium motor spirit known
as petrol as supplementary volumes for first quarters 2014 and
second quarter 2014 June only delivery," NNPC said in a
statement issued last week and confirmed by importers.
Import allocations, typically done on a quarterly basis,
have been delayed due to disputes between the government and
traders over a backlog of subsidy payments.
Nigeria belatedly issued its first quarter gasoline
allocation at the end of February. In an attempt to get the
calendar back on track, it has issued its second quarter
allocation in two parts.
Some 750,000 tonnes have been allocated as "supplementary
volumes" for the first quarter, whilst another 1.1 million
tonnes have been designated for June-only delivery, the NNPC
statement said.
"The idea of June only is to revert back to the normal
quarterly sequence, ie July-September and October-December,"
said Ohi Alegbe, a spokesman for the NNPC.
Alegbe said the first quarter supplement was designed to
cover "any under-delivery by marketers due to unforeseen
financial challenges".
Industry sources said some of the winners for the second
quarter included MRS Oil Nigeria, Conoil
, Total, Oando, Forte Oil
, Mobil Oil, Masters Energy, Techno Oil,
Folawiyo Oil & Gas and NIPCO.
Oando, Total's local unit, and Folawiyo, in which global
commodity house Glencore is a minority stakeholder,
also won allocations in the first quarter.
PROVISIONS FOR SLIPPAGE
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Authority (PPPRA),
Nigeria's downstream regulator, has inserted a provision in the
allocation document which allows volumes to be deducted from a
seller's subsequent allocation in the event of any default or
slippage into July.
Traders welcomed the attempt to get the issuance cycle back
on track, but noted that the total volumes allocated for the
second quarter were significantly down on the 3.1 million tonnes
that were allocated for the first quarter.
"It's good to see us revert back to the old sequence of
April to June, July to September and October to December and not
the February to May, June to August we shifted to two to three
years ago," one trader said. "That helps with simplifying the
planning of imports."
He suggested that the lower volumes could reflect the fact
that the NNPC still has a lot of fuel in storage but supply
chain issues are likely to be restricting adequate supplies into
the market.
"We also note the increase in the number of importers from
27 in Q1 to 40 in Q2," he added. "This could again be due to the
view that marketers are likely to have adequate capacity to
deliver smaller volumes as against sharing large chunks to a few
players."
(Reporting by Claire Milhench and Emma Farge; editing by Jason
Neely)