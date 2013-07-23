* Awards 3.4 million tonnes of gasoline for Q3
* List includes firms that failed to cooperate on probe
* Fin min says only 6 pct of questionable claims repaid
* Allocations raise questions about will to reform-NGO
By Emma Farge and Joe Brock
GENEVA/ABUJA July 23, Nigeria has expanded its
list of fuel suppliers to include companies previously named in
a multi-billion dollar subsidy fraud investigation, sources
familiar with the matter said, while large global trading houses
have been left empty-handed.
Africa's most populous country, which relies on fuel imports
because it lacks the capacity to refine its own crude oil, tried
to remove fuel subsidies last year but was forced to partially
reinstate them after a wave of strikes and protests.
A parliamentary investigation later found the subsidy's
administration had facilitated around $6 billion of corruption
over three years, with half the approved fuel imports never
arriving or being sold to neighbouring countries.
"Nigerian authorities have taken some measures to improve
controls," said Marc Gueniat of Swiss NGO The Berne Declaration
which campaigns against corruption in the developing world.
"But the fact that certain companies accused of
participating in the fraud are continuing to benefit from
allocations raises the question of whether the political will to
change is sincere," he added.
Nigeria's gasoline subsidy soaked up 1 trillion naira ($6.2
billion) last year, equivalent to 20 percent of the federal
budget and exceeding a budgeted 888 billion naira.
The list of gasoline importers compiled by Reuters using
information from five sources showed around 3.4 million tonnes
was allocated for the third quarter to more than 40 companies,
expanded from 30 last year.
The list showed four companies that failed to cooperate with
parliament's probe were named as suppliers. These were Nepal,
Fresh Synergy, Ibafon and Techno, which the parliamentary report
showed collectively claimed for subsidies of nearly $60 million.
Nepal's website lists its CEO as barrister Ngozi Ekeoma who
has twice been arraigned by Nigeria's Economic and Financial
Crimes Commission in relation to fraudulent subsidy payments.
She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Phone calls to her
company went unanswered.
At least three other companies awarded third quarter
allocations - Masters, Matrix and MRS - were also ordered to
account for their shipments or refund falsely claimed subsidy
money in another government report released last June.
Matrix provided documents to Reuters showing it had since
been exonerated by Nigerian authorities.
The other firms declined or did not respond to repeated
requests for comment by email and telephone. It was not clear if
these companies had since repaid their debts or been cleared.
The finance ministry would not comment on specific firms but
provided a document which showed that in total only 14 billion
naira out of 232 billion in questionable claims, or around 6
percent, had so far been refunded.
The ministry has previously said importers will not be
delisted so long as they paid back money owed to the state.
EFFECTIVE CONTROLS?
Absent from the list are large trading houses like Vitol
, Mercuria and Trafigura which have
historically played an important role in supplying fuels to
Nigeria but have been replaced by local firms.
However, some still provide fuels indirectly to the country
or via crude-for-product swap deals.
The government has arraigned some fuel marketers and
industry sources say fuel regulator the Petroleum Products
Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has introduced measures
designed to limit abuse of the system.
PPPRA did not respond to request for comment.
Nigeria has already spent $1.2 billion on subsidy payments
this year and economists say any sign of a spike in subsidy
costs could risk Africa's second largest debt issuer spending
oil savings or widening its budget deficit.
Industry sources suggested the rise in the number of
importers may have been partly an attempt to stave off future
supply problems, as some importers struggled to get bank loans.
"What they are doing now is giving smaller allocations to
more and more companies because of the credit situation. The
number is creeping higher and it could be a cause for concern if
it continues," said Dolapo Oni, oil and gas analyst at Ecobank.
The supply list showed Nigerian energy firm Oando PLC
won the biggest allocation of 135,000 tonnes while
Total and Folawiyo, in which global commodity merchant
Glencore is a minority stakeholder, won 90,000 tonnes
each.
($1 = 161.2000 Nigerian naira)
