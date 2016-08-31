LONDON Aug 31 Nigeria's sovereign dollar bonds
fell across the curve to their lowest level in more than two
weeks after official data showed the economy contracted by 2.06
percent in the second quarter, sending Africa's biggest economy
into its first recession for 25 years.
The 2023 issue chalked up the biggest
losses, down 0.728 cents to trade at 99.417 cents in the dollar
- its lowest since Aug. 15, according to Tradeweb data. The 2021
bond slipped by 0.489 cents to 102.156 cents
while the 2018 issue lost 0.603 cents to trade
at 101.167 cents.
Data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed the
non-oil sector declined due to a weaker currency while lower oil
prices dragged the oil sector down.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker. Edited By Mike Dolan)