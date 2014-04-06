LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria has overtaken South Africa as Africa's largest economy after a rebasing of its gross domestic product, data from the statistics office showed on Sunday.

GDP for 2013 in Africa's top oil producer totalled 80.3 trillion naira, or $509.9 billion, the Nigerian statistics office said, an increase from the 42.3 trillion estimated before the rebasing. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)