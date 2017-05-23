(Adds central bank quotes, details)
By Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS May 23 Nigeria's economy contracted again
in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday, but the central
bank expects Africa's biggest economy to return to growth by the
end of the third quarter thanks to higher foreign exchange
inflows.
Africa's biggest economy shrank by 1.5 percent in 2016 for
its first annual recession in 25 years, hit by a shortage of
hard currency and lower revenues from its dominant oil sector as
world crude prices remained under pressure.
Gross domestic product shrank a further 0.52 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter, the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, but less than the revised
contraction of 1.73 percent in the fourth quarter.
Hours after the figures were published, Central Bank
Governor Godwin Emefiele said the monetary policy committee
voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 14 percent, saying
it was to early for a cut due to the inflation rate being above
its target.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected no change in the
rate.
Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst for FXTM, said the
central bank made a "logical decision" to keep rates on hold
while the nation sought economic stability.
"The damage of depreciating oil prices still lingers on with
social economic issues, soft domestic data and inflation
exposing the nation to downside risks," he said.
Emefiele said the recession would be over by the end of the
third quarter. "We have seen various positive signs of the
economy," he said.
Adding to the optimism, a spokesman for the presidency also
said Nigeria would leave recession late this year.
FOREX
Emefiele also said the bank was pushing to end the spread
between the black market and official foreign exchange rates,
pointing to a rally in the naira after a new trading window
launched a month ago attracted foreign inflows worth $1.1
billion.
Nigeria created the window to attract more investors
confused over its system of at least five foreign exchange
rates.
"I am so optimistic that we will get to the end of this
struggle," Emefiele said, refusing to give an exchange rate
target.
Signs of growth in the oil sector, as laid out in the NBS
data, fuelled hopes of an upturn in the coming months.
Average oil production inched up from the fourth quarter of
2016 by 0.07 million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.83 million
barrels in the first quarter, the statistics office said.
Militants attacks on energy facilities in the southern Niger
Delta region last year cut crude output by as much as a third in
2016, but there have been no major attacks in 2017 amid talks
with the government aimed at reaching a peace agreement.
The NBS said the economy's non-oil sector grew by 0.72
percent in the first quarter in real terms, which was 1.05
percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2016.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah, Camillus Eboh, Oludare
Mayowa and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Editing by John Stonestreet
and Ed Osmond)