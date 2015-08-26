ABUJA Aug 26 Nigeria's economic growth slowed to 2.35 percent in the second quarter of 2015 from 6.54 percent a year earlier as a result of lower oil prices, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

The NBS said oil production was 2.05 million barrels per day in the second quarter of the year, lower than 2.21 million barrels recorded in second quarter of last year. (Reporting by Camuillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Dominic Evans)