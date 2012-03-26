MEDIA-Amazon to sell cars online in Europe - Automobilwoche
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
ABUJA, March 26 General Electric Co has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria to invest $10 billion in new power plants for Nigeria in which it will take a 10-15 percent equity stakes, a power ministry spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
The spokesman said GE would be "partnering with the government and the power sector partners," in a deal that will go ahead after privatisation of Nigeria's dilapidated and woefully inadequate power sector goes ahead.
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.