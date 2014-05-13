ABUJA May 13 Nigeria's president asked
parliament on Tuesday for a six-month extension of a state of
emergency in three northeastern states due to persistent attacks
by Boko Haram, the Islamist militant group that kidnapped more
than 200 schoolgirls last month.
A state of emergency was declared in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe
states in May last year and extended in November.
"The security situation in the three states remains daunting
albeit to varying degrees, in the face of persistent attacks by
members of the Boko Haram sects on civilian and military targets
with alarming casualty rates," President Goodluck Jonathan said
in a letter to parliament seen by Reuters.
