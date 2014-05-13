ABUJA May 13 Nigeria's president asked parliament on Tuesday for a six-month extension of a state of emergency in three northeastern states due to persistent attacks by Boko Haram, the Islamist militant group that kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls last month.

A state of emergency was declared in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states in May last year and extended in November.

"The security situation in the three states remains daunting albeit to varying degrees, in the face of persistent attacks by members of the Boko Haram sects on civilian and military targets with alarming casualty rates," President Goodluck Jonathan said in a letter to parliament seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)