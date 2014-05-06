MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 6 - Suspected Boko Haram
gunmen kidnapped eight girls aged 12 to 15 from a village near
one of their strongholds in northeast Nigeria overnight, police
and residents said on Tuesday.
"They were many, and all of them carried guns. They came in
two vehicles painted in army colour. They started shooting in
our village," said Lazarus Musa, a resident of Warabe, where the
attack happened.
A police source, who could not be named, said the girls were
taken away on trucks, along with looted livestock and food. The
Islamist rebels are still holding more than 200 girls they
abducted from a secondary school on April 14.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)