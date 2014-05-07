* 200 schoolgirls abducted by the rebels are still missing
* Boko Haram leader Shekau has threatened to sell the girls
* Obama calls kidnappings heartbreaking, outrageous
* U.N. warns militants that war crimes charges do not expire
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, May 6 Suspected Boko Haram
gunmen kidnapped eight girls from a village near one of the
Islamists' strongholds in northeastern Nigeria overnight, while
the United States made plans on Tuesday to help search for more
than 200 schoolgirls seized by the militant group last month.
"We're going to do everything we can to provide assistance
to them," U.S. President Barack Obama told NBC News in an
interview on Tuesday. "In the short term our goal is obviously
to help the international community, and the Nigerian
government, as a team to do everything we can to recover these
young ladies."
In a separate interview with ABC News, Obama called the
kidnappings heartbreaking and outrageous.
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau threatened in a video
released to the media on Monday to sell the girls abducted from
a secondary school on April 14 "on the market".
The kidnappings by the Islamists, who say they are fighting
for an Islamic state in Nigeria, have shocked a country long
inured to the violence around the northeast.
They have also embarrassed the government before a World
Economic Forum meeting on Africa, the annual gathering of the
wealthy and powerful, in Abuja from May 7 to 9.
Nigerian officials had hoped the event would highlight their
country's potential as Africa's hottest investment destination
since it became the continent's biggest economy from a GDP
recalculation in March. The forum has instead been overshadowed
by the crisis over the girls, whose whereabouts remain a
mystery.
That has thrown the government's failings on national
security into the spotlight just when it sought to parade its
achievements such as power privatisation and economic stability
to top global business people and politicians.
Police and residents said the eight girls kidnapped
overnight were aged 12 to 15.
Lazarus Musa, a resident of the village of Warabe, told
Reuters that armed men had opened fire during the raid.
"They were many, and all of them carried guns. They came in
two vehicles painted in army colour. They started shooting in
our village," Musa said by telephone from the village in the
hilly Gwoza area, Boko Haram's main base.
A police source, who asked not to be identified, said the
girls were taken away on trucks, along with looted livestock and
food.
Boko Haram, the main security threat to Africa's leading
energy producer, is growing bolder and appears better armed than
ever.
"Many people tried to run behind the mountain, but when they
heard gunshots, they came back," Musa said. "The Boko Haram men
were entering houses, ordering people out of their houses."
In a separate attack early on Monday, suspected Boko Haram
gunmen shot or hacked to death at least 13 people in a raid on a
market town in the northeast, a survivor said.
April's mass kidnapping occurred on the day a bomb blast,
also claimed by Boko Haram, killed 75 people on the edge of
Abuja, the first attack on the capital in two years. Another
bomb in roughly the same place killed 19 people last week.
NIGERIA ACCEPTS U.S. OFFER OF HELP
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan welcomed the U.S. offer
to send an American team to Nigeria to support the government's
efforts to find the girls, the Obama administration said on
Tuesday.
Obama told ABC the kidnappings "may be the event that helps
to mobilize the entire international community to finally do
something against this horrendous organization that's
perpetrated such a terrible crime."
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters the United
States was sending an "interdisciplinary team" including
military personnel to help in the search.
The United Nations warned Boko Haram that if the group
carried out its leader's threat to sell the girls, it would
forever be liable to prosecution for war crimes, even decades
after the event.
"We warn the perpetrators that there is an absolute
prohibition against slavery and sexual slavery in international
law. These can ... constitute crimes against humanity," U.N.
human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said in Geneva.
The military's inability to find the girls in three weeks
has led to protests in the northeast, Abuja and Lagos, the
commercial capital.
British Foreign Minister William Hague reiterated an offer
of help to Nigeria on Tuesday, after calling the abductions
"disgusting and immoral".
Worsening violence so close to the capital has also put the
spotlight on security arrangements for the World Economic Forum,
with a few delegates cancelling, although organisers still
expect most to arrive as planned.
Police and military units were deployed outside the Sheraton
hotel. A black pickup truck carrying four men dressed in black
with sub-machineguns patrolled, then sped off.
