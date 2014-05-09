ABUJA/GENEVA May 9 British experts arrived in
Nigeria on Friday to advise the government on how to find and
rescue 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist insurgents last
month in an attack that, along with the authorities' slow
response, has stirred global outrage.
The Boko Haram rebels' bloody struggle for an Islamic state
has killed thousands since it erupted in mid-2009 and has
destabilised swathes of the northeast of Africa's top oil
producer, as well as neighbours Cameroon and Niger.
Militants stormed a secondary school in the village of
Chibok, near the Cameroon border, on April 14, and kidnapped the
girls, who were taking exams at the time. Fifty have since
escaped, but more than 200 remain with the insurgents.
President Goodluck Jonathan promised on Thursday to find the
girls but the hostage crisis overshadowed his opening address to
a World Economic Forum (WEF) designed to showcase investment
opportunities in what is Africa's biggest economy.
But he has admitted he does not know where they are, and the
military is struggling to tackle its security woes in the
turbulent northeast as Boko Haram grows bolder.
Jonathan thanked countries including the United States,
Britain, France and China for their support in trying to rescue
the girls. All have offered assistance.
"A team of UK experts who will advise and support the
Nigerian authorities in its response to the abduction of over
200 school girls touched down in Abuja this morning," a
statement from the British Foreign Office said. They included
diplomats, aid workers and ministry of defence officials.
"The team will be working closely with U.S. counterparts and
others to coordinate efforts" as well as looking at longer term
solutions to the crisis, the statement said.
The revolt has displaced over 250,000 people in Nigeria and
60,000 have fled the country, U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR)
spokesman Adrian Edwards said in Geneva on Friday. UNHCR is
"alarmed at the recent wave of attacks on civilians", he said.
A militant attack on the market town of Gamburu early on
Monday left at least 125 people dead, police said.
"The brutality and frequency of these attacks is
unprecedented. The past two months have seen multiple
kidnappings and deaths, creating population displacement both
inside Nigeria and into neighbouring countries," Edwards said.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks in Abuja and Lanre Ola in Maiduguri,
Tom Miles in Geneva and Guy Faulconbridge in London, editing by
Mark Heinrich)