ABUJA May 29 Nigerian president Goodluck
Jonathan said on Thursday he had ordered "a full-scale operation
to put an end to the impunity of terrorists on our soil," as he
reassured parents of 219 schoolgirls being held by Boko Haram
that his forces would free them.
"I am determined to protect our democracy, our national
unity and our political stability, by waging a total war against
terrorism," Jonathan said in a televised speech to mark
Democracy Day.
The phrase 'total war' was used by Chad's President Idriss
Deby following a meeting of countries neighbouring Nigeria held
in Paris in mid-May, designed to define a common strategy to
fight the Islamist group.
Jonathan also said he had authorized security forces to use
"any means necessary under the law to ensure that this is done.
I assure you ... that these thugs will be driven away. It will
not happen overnight, but we will spare no effort to achieve
this goal."
It was not clear what such an offensive could entail given
that the northeast of the country plagued by Boko Haram
insurgents has been under a state of emergency and a full scale
military operation for a year - and Nigerian forces are
stretched to breaking point.
"With the support of Nigerians, our neighbours and the
international community, we will reinforce our defence, free our
girls and rid Nigeria of terrorists," Jonathan said.
