ABUJA, June 3 Nigerian protesters seeking the
return of more than 200 girls kidnapped by Islamist group Boko
Haram said on Tuesday they would challenge a ban on their daily
protests in court.
Nigerian police on Monday banned any more protests in the
capital Abuja concerning the campaign to get the girls back,
saying they could be hijacked by "dangerous elements" who could
threaten state security.
The girls were snatched from the remote northeastern village
of Chibok, near the Cameroon border, on April 14.
"We shall be accompanying our lawyers to the court where we
hope to obtain an immediate restraint on this unconstitutional,
undemocratic and repressive act," protesters spokesman Rotimi
Olawale said in an emailed statement.
Much of the anger of the protests, and a #BringBackOurGirls
Twitter campaign that helped fuel it, has been directed towards
the government for failing to protect the girls. A Reuters
investigation revealed that there were a number of missteps
along the way, including failure to respond to a distress call
hours in advance.
President Goodluck Jonathan's supporters say the protesters'
ire should rather be directed at Boko Haram, and that constant
criticism of the military is misplaced and demoralising.
The girls' plight has shone the international spotlight on a
violent 5-year-old battle for an Islamic state by insurgents who
have killed thousands since 2009. At least 530 civilians have
been killed by the insurgents since the day of the abduction.
United States troops are in neighbouring Chad on a mission
to find them. Britain and France have also offered help.
Nigerian authorities argue they face an unenviable dilemma:
if they try to free the girls, some risk getting killed, or if
they offer the rebels money or a prisoner swap, this would only
leave them stronger, endangering more lives in the long run.
A reluctance to pursue either strategy has created a
stalemate, officials say.
