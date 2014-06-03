* Police had appeared to ban the protests on Monday
* More than 200 girls held by Boko Haram since April 14
* Government says protesters should direct anger at rebels
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, June 3 Nigerian police said on Tuesday
that protesters were free to march in the capital Abuja, after
an uproar over comments by the police commissioner in which he
appeared to ban demonstrations over more than 200 schoolgirls
kidnapped by rebels.
Joseph Mbu made a statement on Monday in which he appeared
to forbid protests on grounds that they could be hijacked by
"dangerous elements" who could threaten state security.
Protesters said they would challenge the ban in
court on Tuesday, and they filed a complaint at noon (1100 GMT).
But a statement from Police Spokesman Frank Mba on Tuesday
said the commissioner had only meant to advise against
gatherings because of intelligence that there was "infiltration
and hijack of otherwise innocuous and peaceful protests by some
criminal elements having links with insurgents".
"The Force has not issued any order banning peaceful
assemblies/protests anywhere in Nigeria," Mba said.
"However, ... citizens are strongly advised to reconsider
their positions on the issues of rallies and protests in FCT
until the existing threats are appropriately neutralised," he
said, referring to the Federal Capital Territory around Abuja.
The girls were snatched from the northeastern village of
Chibok, near the Cameroon border, on April 14.
Much of the anger among protesters, and a #BringBackOurGirls
Twitter campaign that helped fuel it, has been directed towards
the government for failing to protect the girls. A Reuters
investigation showed that there were a number of missteps along
the way, including failure to respond to a distress call hours
in advance.
President Goodluck Jonathan's supporters say the protesters'
anger should be directed at Boko Haram, and that constant
criticism of the military is misplaced and demoralising.
The girls' plight has shone the international spotlight on a
violent 5-year-old battle for an Islamic state by insurgents who
have killed thousands since 2009. At least 530 civilians have
been killed by the militants since the day of the abduction.
U.S. troops are in neighbouring Chad on a mission to find
them. Britain and France have also offered help.
Nigerian authorities argue they face an unenviable dilemma:
if they try to free the girls, they risk some getting killed, or
if they offer money or a prisoner swap, this would only leave
the rebels stronger, endangering more lives in the long run.
A reluctance to pursue either strategy has created a
stalemate, officials say.
