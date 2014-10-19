(Fixing spelling of Chibok village in 2nd paragraph)
* Chibok parent doubts his daughter will be released
* Five attacks blamed on Islamists since "ceasefire"
* Boko Haram " fractured", raising questions about deal
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Oct 19 - A wave of violence hours after
Nigeria's government announced a truce with Boko Haram raised
doubt on Sunday about whether more than 200 schoolgirls
kidnapped by the Islamist militants will really be released,
deflating the new hopes of their parents.
Nigeria's armed forces chief Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh
announced the ceasefire on Friday to enable the release of the
girls, who were abducted from the remote northeastern village of
Chibok in April.
But Boko Haram has not confirmed the truce and there have
been at least five attacks since - blamed by security sources
on the insurgents - that have killed dozens.
Talks were scheduled to continue in neighbouring Chad on Monday.
"We were jubilating. We had every reason to be happy ... but
since then the ceasefire has been broken in quite a number of
places already," Lawan Abana, a parent of the one of the missing
girls, told Reuters by telephone.
He added that there were doubts about the credentials of the
reported Boko Haram negotiator Danladi Ahmadu, who was unheard
of before. "Can we trust him that he can deliver on this promise
of releasing the girls when he has not delivered on the promise
of the ceasefire?" Abana said.
The government says the attacks may not have been Boko Haram
but one of several criminal groups exploiting the chaos of its
insurgency. Analysts point out that Boko Haram is anyway heavily
factionalised, so what matters is whether the faction the
government is talking to has control over the girls' fate.
"Boko Haram is deeply fractured. The Nigerian government has
had a ... difficult time identifying a Boko Haram representative
who could make compromises and guarantee the entire group will
observe them," risk consultancy Stratfor said in a note.
"It is quite possible that Abuja has reached an agreement
with a legitimate representative of a specific cell ... that
holds the kidnapped schoolgirls captive," it said on Saturday.
QUEST TO CARVE OUT ISLAMIC STATE
Boko Haram, whose name translates roughly as "Western
education is sinful", has massacred thousands in a battle to
carve an Islamic state out of religiously mixed Nigeria.
Its only known method of conveying messages is via
videotaped speeches by a man claiming to be Abubakar Shekau, its
leader whom the military last year said it had killed.
Ahmed Salkida, a Nigerian journalist who was once close to
Boko Haram and shared a jail cell with its founder Mohammed
Yusuf in 2009, tweeted that whoever Ahmadu is, he is not a
member of Boko Haram's senior "Shura council" nor does "he speak
for them, as far as I know".
A swift release of the girls would bode well for the
campaign of President Goodluck Jonathan for Feb. 2015 elections.
Jonathan has faced relentless criticism for failing to protect
civilians in the northeast or resolve the Chibok girls crisis.
Boko Haram is regarded as the worst threat to the future of
Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy and oil producer.
Jonathan is expected to declare he is running for a second
elected term soon, and the opposition is keen not to allow him
to capitalise on efforts to free the girls.
"It's interesting the timing comes as Jonathan is about to
announce he wants to run for a second term. Is it by sheer
coincidence?" the spokesman for the main All Progressives
Congress, Lai Mohammed, said by telephone.
But Nigeria's military has scored some successes against
Boko Haram over the past two weeks, wresting back some territory
near the northeast border with Cameroon.
Oby Ezekwesil, whose "Bring back our girls" campaign has
highlighted daily protests in Abuja, told Reuters she was
"cautiously optimistic" but "extremely anxious, not knowing what
the details of this ceasefire really are.
"If it happens, it would be the best news in decades."
