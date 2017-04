DAKAR May 14 Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan has rejected the idea of a swap of Boko Haram prisoners for schoolgirls who were kidnapped by the Islamist group a month ago, Britain's minister for Africa said after talks with him in Abuja on Wednesday.

"He made it very clear that there would be no negotiations with Boko Haram that involved a swap of abducted schoolgirls for prisoners," Mark Simmonds told a news conference. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Roche)