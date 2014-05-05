* Protest leader detained after meeting Nigeria's First Lady
* Protesters say government must do more to find, free girls
ABUJA May 5 Nigerian authorities have arrested
a leader of a protest last week in the capital Abuja that called
on them to do more to find more than 200 girls abducted by
Islamist rebels, a presidency source and another organiser of
the protest said on Monday.
Boko Haram insurgents, who want to carve an Islamic state
out of Nigeria, stormed a secondary school in the village of
Chibok, northeast Nigeria, on April 14. They carted off the
girls in trucks and nothing has been heard of them since.
The police spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the arrest, but the presidency source
said Naomi Mutah Nyadar had been detained for allegedly and
falsely claiming to be the mother of one of the missing girls.
Nyadar was picked up late on Sunday after a meeting she and
other campaigners had held with President Goodluck Jonathan's
wife, Patience, concerning the girls.
She was taken to Asokoro police station, near the
presidential villa, said fellow protester Lawan Abana, whose two
nieces are among the abductees.
"Ms Naomi was arrested yesterday evening," he told Reuters
by telephone. "We are begging them to save our daughters.
Instead of taking steps to rescue them they are jailing us."
The presidency source said: "(Nyadar) was arrested because
of impersonation. She claimed that she was one of the girls'
mothers, so she's just being questioned by the police."
Abana denied Nyadar had made any such claim.
"They are claiming it is a hoax and that her daughter was
not abducted. But when we say 'bring back our daughters' the
campaign means it in the broader sense of 'daughters of
Nigeria'," Abana said. "They are so clueless."
Nigeria's government is becoming increasingly nervous about
security for the World Economic Forum (WEF) for Africa, an
annual gathering of the rich and powerful to be held in Abuja
this week for the first time.
The girls' abductions have been hugely embarrassing for the
government ahead of the WEF, which was supposed to focus
attention on the growth potential of Africa's biggest economy
but threatens to be overshadowed by the girls and by Nigeria's
mounting security woes.
In a televised "media chat" late on Sunday, President
Jonathan pledged that the girls would soon be found and
released, but he also admitted he had no idea where they were.
