UNITED NATIONS May 20 Nigeria has formally asked the U.N. Security Council al Qaeda sanctions committee to blacklist the Islamist militant group Boko Haram after the kidnapping of hundreds of schoolgirls, a U.N. diplomat said on Tuesday.

If there are no objections from the 15-member council committee, which operates by consensus, Boko Haram will be sanctioned at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Thursday, the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Louis Charbonneau and James Dalgleish)