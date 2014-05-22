UNITED NATIONS May 22 The U.N. Security Council
al Qaeda sanctions committee blacklisted Nigeria's Islamist
militant group Boko Haram on Thursday after the kidnapping of
hundreds of schoolgirls, diplomats said.
The sanctions on the group include an international asset
freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. Until recently, Nigeria had
been reluctant to seek international help to combat Boko Haram.
Boko Haram kidnapped more than 250 girls from a secondary
school in Chibok in remote northeastern Nigeria on April 14 and
has threatened to sell them into slavery.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)