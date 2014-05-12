WASHINGTON May 12 The United States has
deployed manned surveillance aircraft over Nigeria and is
sharing satellite imagery with the Nigerian government to find
more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist insurgents, a
senior Obama administration official said on Monday.
"We have shared commercial satellite imagery with the
Nigerians and are flying manned ... assets over Nigeria with the
government's permission," the official said.
The United States has sent military, law-enforcement and
development experts to Nigeria to help search for the missing
girls who were kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok in
remote northeastern Nigeria on April 14.
Last week, U.S. Undersecretary for Africa Linda
Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters in an interview that Nigeria had
requested surveillance and intelligence from the United States.
Both Nigeria and the United States have said they do not
know the whereabouts of the girls, although Nigerian President
Goodluck Jonathan has said he believes they are still in
Nigeria.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney)