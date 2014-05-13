(Adds details from other U.S. officials, paragraphs 5-6)
WASHINGTON May 12 The United States has
deployed manned surveillance aircraft over Nigeria and is
sharing satellite imagery with the Nigerian government to find
more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist insurgents, a
senior Obama administration official said on Monday.
Washington has sent military, law-enforcement and
development experts to Nigeria to help search for the missing
girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram militants from a
secondary school in Chibok in remote northeastern Nigeria on
April 14.
"We have shared commercial satellite imagery with the
Nigerians and are flying manned ISR (intelligence, surveillance
and reconnaissance) assets over Nigeria with the government's
permission," the U.S. official said.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing
on Monday that the U.S. was providing intelligence, surveillance
and reconnassance support. She said U.S. teams on the ground
"are digging in on the search and coordinating closely with the
Nigerian government as well as international partners and
allies."
Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the United States was also considering deploying unmanned, drone
aircraft to aid the search.
One of the U.S. officials told Reuters the United States had
been carrying out the manned surveillance flights "for a few
days" but did not elaborate.
Last week, U.S. Undersecretary for Africa Linda
Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters in an interview that Nigeria had
requested surveillance and intelligence from the United States.
.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has said he believes
the girls are still in Nigeria. The leader of Boko Haram has
offered to release them in exchange for members of its group
being detained, according to a video posted on YouTube on
Monday.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, additional reporting by Phil
Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney and Ken Wills)