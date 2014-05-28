(Corrects to say Nigerian government in fourth paragraph)
WASHINGTON May 27 The United States said on
Tuesday it does not have information that would support
Nigeria's claim that it knows the whereabouts of more than 200
kidnapped schoolgirls, and U.S. and European officials voiced
skepticism about the statement.
"We don't have independent information from the United
States to support" that statement, U.S. State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "We, as a matter of policy
and for the girls' safety and wellbeing, would not discuss
publicly this sort of information regardless."
Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff Air Marshal Alex Badeh said
on Monday that the country's military knew the location of the
schoolgirls, abducted by the Boko Haram Islamic militant group
on April 14.
Five U.S. and European security officials, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, said they had no credible information on
the location of the girls and were skeptical that the Nigerian
government knew where they were.
The five officials said the United States and some European
allies had provided technical intelligence, including
information from spy aircraft and satellites, to Nigerian
authorities, who lack such intelligence capabilities.
But the officials said that as far as they knew technical
intelligence systems had not produced precise or credible
information establishing the girls' location.
The five officials said that if the Nigerians had obtained
such information from informants on the ground, it has not been
shared with U.S. and allied agencies.
One impediment to finding the girls, the officials said, was
that since their abduction seven weeks ago they had been divided
into small groups. Boko Haram is also believed to be hiding them
in densely forested terrain where it would be hard for modern
technical intelligence systems to gather information.
