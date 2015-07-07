ABUJA, July 7 Nigeria will share $2.1 billion to federal, state and local governments to reduce a growing backlog of debts and restructure short-term loans as Africa's biggest oil producer suffers declining revenues, the presidency said on Tuesday.

Special adviser to the President Femi Adesina said, however, that measures to deal with a debt crisis plagueing the states would not include any drawing down from the balance of $2.078 billion in the oil savings Excess Crude Account.

The finance ministry had said late on Monday that Nigeria would release 359.37 billion naira ($1.81 billion) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) revenues to help ease the debt backlog, while the accountant general said it would share out $1.7 billion from its oil savings pot, Excess Crude Account (ECA).

Adesina said in a statement the central bank would offer interventions of between 250 and 300 billion naira to help the States clear backlog debt while the debt management office will restructure commercial loans of over 660 billion naira. (Reporting by Julia Payne; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Ralph Boulton)