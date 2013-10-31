LAGOS Oct 31 GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria said on Thursday its nine month pretax profit was unchanged at 2.78 billion naira ($17.5 million), the same level it was last year.

Turnover at the local unit of Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline grew to 21.33 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, against 18.75 billion naira a year earlier, the company said. ($1 = 158.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Joe Brock)