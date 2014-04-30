Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South
African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater
Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly
boosting its platinum portfolio.
** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent
stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180
million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported