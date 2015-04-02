LAGOS, April 2 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria said on Thursday it's 2014 pretax profit fell 36.2 percent to 2.75 billion naira ($14 million).

The drugmaker's revenue rose to 30.52 billion naira from 29.18 billion in the same period, it said in a statement.

The company has proposed a dividend of 0.75 naira per share and one new share for every four existing shares to shareholders, unchanged from the previous year.

($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)