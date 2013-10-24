BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
LAGOS Oct 24 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank's nine month pre-tax profit to Sept. 30 rose seven percent to 82.36 billion naira ($518 million), compared with 76.89 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said on Thursday.
Gross earnings rose to 181.96 billion naira from 166.48 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Joe Brock)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )