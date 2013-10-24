LAGOS Oct 24 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank's nine month pre-tax profit to Sept. 30 rose seven percent to 82.36 billion naira ($518 million), compared with 76.89 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said on Thursday.

Gross earnings rose to 181.96 billion naira from 166.48 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Joe Brock)