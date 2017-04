LAGOS Aug 20 Top-tier Nigerian lender Guaranty Trust Bank said on Tuesday its half year pre-tax profit to June 20 rose 7 percent to 57.36 billion naira ($354.95 million), from 53.63 billion naira in the previous year.

Gross earnings rose to 124.2 billion naira naira, from 113.52 billion in same period last year.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of 0.25 naira per share. ($1 = 161.6000 naira) (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Editing by Tim Cocks)