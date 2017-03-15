LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank is exposed to Etisalat Nigeria to the tune of 42 billion naira ($138 million) via a secured loan, and will go through a restructuring of the debt, the bank's chief executive, Segun Agbaje, said on Wednesday.

Last week, a banking source told Reuters the Nigerian affiliate of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company Etisalat had given notice to its Nigerian lenders that it would miss a payment on a $1.2 billion loan in February.

Etisalat was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 305.25 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)