LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank is
exposed to Etisalat Nigeria to the tune of 42 billion naira
($138 million) via a secured loan, and will go through a
restructuring of the debt, the bank's chief executive, Segun
Agbaje, said on Wednesday.
Last week, a banking source told Reuters the Nigerian
affiliate of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company Etisalat
had given notice to its Nigerian lenders that it would
miss a payment on a $1.2 billion loan in February.
Etisalat was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 305.25 naira)
