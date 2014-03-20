LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank
expects to increase loans by 15-20 percent this
year after growth of 29 percent last year as it seeks
opportunities in telecom, oil and gas and manufacturing, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
GT Bank CEO Segun Agbaje told an analyst conference call
that foreign currency lending to the power and oil and gas
sectors drove loan growth last year, though low yields on
dollar-based loans cut margins, he said.
Shares in GT Bank climbed 8.23 percent to 25 naira on
Thursday. Agbaje said he expected return on equity (ROE) to grow
in excess of 25 percent this year, compared with 29.3 percent in
2013.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)