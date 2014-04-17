LAGOS, April 17 Nigerian lender Guaranty Trust Bank's first-quarter pretax profit fell 2 percent to 28 billion naira, it reported on Thursday.

But gross earnings climbed to 67.6 billion naira in the three months ended March 31, from 63.9 billion naira in the same period last year.

Operating costs rose 10 percent to 23.86 billion naira.

