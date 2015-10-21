LAGOS Oct 21 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) reported a 14 percent rise in nine-month pretax profit from the same period a year earlier to 92.06 billion naira ($463 million).

Gross earnings also climbed to 229.37 billion naira in the nine months to the end of September from 199.23 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said.

Interest income rose to 172.96 billion naira from 148.18 billion naira last year, the top-tier lender said in a statement with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 198.9800 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)